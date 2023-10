The public are advised that the Post and Customer Services Centre will be closed from 13:30 on Wednesday 01 November 2023. Normal business will resume on Thursday 02 November 2023.

The Claims Office, Income Tax, Procurement as well as the Finance Offices will also be closed from 14:00 on Wednesday 01 November 2023. Normal business will resume on Thursday 2 November 2023.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.