Side Path Road Closures

Further to the update of 31 October, the contractor is now excavating hard rock from the hillside above Side Path Road.

In order to expedite progress whilst maintaining safety for all road users, the contractor has requested an extension to the current daily closures of Side Path Road for a further two-week period, including Sundays. The Highways Authority has considered and approved this request, and therefore Side Path will be closed on a daily basis from now until and including Sunday 3December.

Side Path will be closed every day of the week from 9am to 4pm.

Road closure and diversion signs will be in place, with access to and from Jamestown still being available via Constitution Hill Road and Ladder Hill Road. The contractor will not be implementing any further traffic management measures.

During these road closures, the contractor is completing the remaining joint sealing work along Side Path in order to reduce the need for future disruptions to road users.

Side Path road will be open to all traffic on Friday 1 December for the scheduled cruise ship visit.

For any questions regarding the Field Road site works, please contact the EDIP Site Supervisor Mr Chris Williams, by telephone on 67424.

