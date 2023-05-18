Road Closure Lower Shy Road

The Highways Authority has given permission for Lower Shy Road to be closed to vehicular traffic from Tuesday 23 May 2023 to Friday 26 May 2023, from 08.30 am to 3.30 pm each day.

This is to enable the road section to carry out repairs on a retaining wall. During this closure, only emergency services will be granted access. Vehicular traffic can still access the rest of Shy Road via Rose and Crown. Road closure signage will be in place during these times.

The road section would like to thank the public in advance for their understanding and cooperation.