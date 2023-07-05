Road Closure – Ladder Hill (change in date)

On Tuesday 04 July, a public announcement was issued regarding the temporary closure of Ladder Hill Road on certain days over the next few weeks.

Following the delayed arrival of the Maria da Paz, these closures will now take place on 18 July, 25 July and 01 August. The change of dates has been made to accommodate the need for merchants to be able to use the road during the immediate time after the arrival of cargo on the Maria da Paz.

The Highways authority’s has given approval for Ladder Hill Road to be closed on these days between 9am and 3pm. This is to enable the road section to carry out milling works. During these times, only emergency services will be allowed access.

The diversion route into Jamestown will be via Constitution Hill and Side Path Road.

The Roads Section thanks the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.



SHG

5 July 2023