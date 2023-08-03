Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from Seales Corner to the Bridge in Jamestown to be closed on Sunday, 6 August 2023, from 8.30am to 1pm. This closure is to allow tree topping works to continue within the Duke of Edinburgh Playground.

During this closure emergency services will be granted access, however residents and all other road users are asked to use the diversion routes via Seales Corner or Shy Road.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and patience at this time, and any inconvenience caused is regretted.

For further information please contact the Forestry Section via email: myra.young@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively on tel: 24724 during normal working hours.

SHG

3 August 2023