Resident Translator Needed

25 April 2023

The Emergency Planning Department would like to hear from residents on St Helena who are able to converse in languages other than English to form part of a resident translator volunteering group, and who would be willing to assist should there be an incident involving overseas visitors who have a limited understanding of English.

If you would be willing to for part of this group, please contact the Deputy Emergency Planning Manager, Anel O’Bey, via email: anel.obey@helanta.co.sh or tel: 25052 with your name, contact details and the languages you speak.

24 April 2023

