Resident Translator Needed

The Emergency Planning Department would like to hear from residents on St Helena who are able to converse in languages other than English to form part of a resident translator volunteering group, and who would be willing to assist should there be an incident involving overseas visitors who have a limited understanding of English.

If you would be willing to for part of this group, please contact the Deputy Emergency Planning Manager, Anel O’Bey, via email: anel.obey@helanta.co.sh or tel: 25052 with your name, contact details and the languages you speak.

SHG

24 April 2023