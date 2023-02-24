Reporting Positive Covid Cases

The Health & Social Care Portfolio would like to remind members of the public that they can still report positive Covid-19 test results during normal working hours, Monday to Friday 9am – 4pm, via telephone number 25888.

Persons who have tested positive are asked to please provide the receptionist with their name, address and date of birth.

Although we are now over the first and second local waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting your positive case will allow the Health Services Directorate to continue tracking and analyse the rate of infection. Members of the public are thanked for their cooperation.

SHG

24 February 2023