Road and Parking Space Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from The Cenotaph to Donny’s Place at the Seafront, and five parking spaces in front of the Court House, Jamestown, to be closed on the morning of Sunday, 12 November 2023, in order for the Remembrance Sunday Service to take place.

The road and area surrounding the Cenotaph as well as the parking spaces in front of the Court House will be closed from 3am on Sunday, 12 November, until the ceremony has been concluded.

The Highways Authority has also given approval for the road from the Canister to the Seafront to be closed from 10:45 for 10 minutes on the same day to allow the Uniformed Contingents to march.

Appropriate signs will be in place and the public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.