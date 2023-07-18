Temporary Suspension of Monthly Testing

The public were advised on 05 July 2023 that there was an issue with the public warning system loudspeakers in Upper Ruperts and Jamestown. This was identified during routine monthly testing. An investigation has been carried out by SURE South Atlantic Ltd, during which faults were identified on both speakers in their main boards and GSM boards.

The faulty components will now be sent away for further inspection and repairs.

The public warning system has therefore temporarily been taken offline. This means that until further notice it will not be deployed during an emergency and the testing which usually takes place on the first Tuesday of each month has been suspended.

Once the replacement components have been successfully installed and tested, the public warning system will be put back into regular operation.

SHG

17 July 2023