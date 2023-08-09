Public Cyber Security Workshops

Do you want to know how to keep yourself, your family or your business safe on the internet? If you do then why not attend the ‘Staying Safe in Cyberspace’ workshops taking place around the Island in the coming weeks.

These workshops are free and open to anyone of any age, wanting to learn more about cyber security and staying safe online. You will learn about different types of cyber security threats, how to identify them, how to respond to them and what safeguards you can put in place to protect yourself, your family and your business.

The next workshop will take place this Thursday the 10August at the Levelwood Community Centre from 7pm to 8:30pm.

Other workshops will take place at the:

Jamestown Community Centre on Wednesday, 23August: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

on Wednesday, 23August: 7:00pm – 8:30pm Kingshurst Community Centre, onThursday, 7September: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

onThursday, 7September: 7:00pm – 8:30pm Harford Community Centre, onThursday, 21September: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

onThursday, 21September: 7:00pm – 8:30pm Blue Hill Community Centre on Thursday, 5October: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

on Thursday, 5October: 7:00pm – 8:30pm Sandy Bay Community Centre on Thursday 19October: 7:00pm – 8:30pm

We look forward to seeing you there!

SHG

9 August 2023