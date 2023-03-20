Post & Customer Services Centre Closure

Customers are informed that due to processes associated with the forthcoming end of the financial year, the Post & Customer Services Centre will be closed on Friday, 31 March 2023. Normal business hours will resume on Saturday, 1 April 2023, from 8.45am – 12 noon.

Jamestown Social Benefit payments for the week ending 30 March will be payable on Wednesday, 29 March, and Thursday, 30 March.

Country Social Benefit payments for the week ending 30 March will be payable from the usual venues on Thursday, 30 March.

We apologies for any inconvenience caused and thanks are extended in advance to the public for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

20 March 2023