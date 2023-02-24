Post Box Walks’ Infrastructure Maintenance

The public are advised that infrastructure maintenance works will be carried out on the Heart Shaped Waterfall Post Box Walk over the coming weeks.

The walk will remain open, but persons are asked to be attentive when approaching the construction areas.

These works are not part of the routine maintenance contract but are part of the Infrastructure Trail Repair Works to the Post Box Walks which are being funded from the EDIP Micro Project budget. The works will improve accessibility and safety for walkers.

The public will be informed when these works are completed and are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

24 February 2023