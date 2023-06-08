Police Appeal For Information – Theft At Gordons Post Area

The Royal St Helena Police are currently investigating a theft that took place sometime between Monday 8 May 2023 and Tuesday 20 May 2023.

A Merry Tiller motor, a gardening hoe and also a gardening fork were stolen from the Gordons Post area.

The public are reminded that it is a criminal offence to take someone else’s property without their permission. This equipment was to be used by a gardener to help with their crop rotation for the new growing season, however, as a result of this theft, the person whose equipment was stolen has now been deprived of their livelihood for this growing season and will most likely have to replace the equipment they once owned.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this equipment or has any information that could lead to its recovery, please contact a police officer of your choice via telephone number: 22626 or via email thought: cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.

#StHelena #StHelenaPolice #AppealForInformation