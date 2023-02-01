Police Appeal for Information – Damage to Vehicle in Harbour View Area

The Royal St Helena Police are seeking information relating to damage caused to a motor vehicle. This damage was sustained to a vehicle that was parked in the Harbour View area on Thursday 12 January 2023, between the hours of 08:00 and 20:00.



The public are urged to come forward if they think they have any information which may assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem. This includes if they were in this area on this date during the times above and noticed or saw any suspicious behaviour. Anyone that does have information which may be relevant are asked to please contact the police officer of your choice by telephone on 22626 or via email through cid@sainthelena.gov.sh.



The public are reminded that it is a criminal offence to cause damage to public or private property.

SHG

30 January 2023