Police Appeal for Information – Burglary at Alarm Hill

The Royal St Helena Police are currently investigating a burglary in Alarm Hill, Levelwood. A home in the area was broken into and a number of furniture items were stolen.

If anyone has any information which may assist with this investigation, regardless of how minor it may seem, please contact a Police Officer of your choice on telephone 22626, by email through cid@sainthelena.gov.sh or in person at the Police Station in Jamestown. When doing so, please quote crime reference number 11933.

Investigating officer, Constable Coleman, said:

“Cases such as burglaries cause significant loss to the victim. It must be emphasised that not only is the burglary traumatic, but the mental and financial stress that this has on victims of crime can cause long-lasting disruption to lives. I appeal to our community if they have any information that may lead to the recovery of the stolen property or identity of the burglar to please contact us.”

SHG

13 April 2023