Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Equipment Return Initiative

The Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Departments request that patients please return loaned physiotherapy or occupational therapy equipment that is no longer being used (either at home or in residential care).

Where this is no longer being used, we would like people to return the following:

Walking frames

Rollator frames

Walking sticks

Crutches

Wheelchairs

Bath chairs/boards

Bed tables

Commodes

Chair raisers

These types of equipment can be reused for new clients, as and when the need arises. This equipment should always be returned when it is no longer needed by client or patients. However, the Health Directorate is currently particularly low on stock for these items, so their return will help to ensure that we have aids and equipment available until new stock arrives.

This will enable new clients to have immediate access to equipment, prevent falls and injuries and improve their quality of life.

Please return the equipment directly to the Physiotherapy Department, or to Jamestown Hospital. When doing so, please let staff know that you are returning physiotherapy/occupational therapy equipment as you no longer need it.

If you require further information, please contact the Physiotherapy or Occupational Therapy Departments on the telephone number 22500 or via email through sharo-lee.burrows@sainthelena.gov.sh or adele.mcmichael@sainthelena.gov.sh.