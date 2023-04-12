Payment to SHG using cheques issued by the Bank of St Helena Ltd

St Helena Government (SHG) accepts payment from customers using cheques issued by the Bank of St Helena Ltd. Customers who opt to make payment at SHG cash venues using a cheque issued by the Bank of St Helena Ltd are required to include an additional sum of fifty pence (50p) in the total value of the cheque. The additional fifty pence is required to cover the cost of cashing the cheque at the Bank of St Helena.

Cheques will only be accepted if the total value is more than ten pounds (£10) and the additional sum of fifty pence is included in the total value. Separate payment of the fifty pence will not be accepted. This course of action is necessary to reduce the administration cost of dealing with cheques and the additional fifty pence bank charge.

Payment at SHG cash venues can also be made using a debit card issued by the Bank of St Helena Ltd. Debit card facilities are available at the Post & Customer Services Centre, Pharmacy, and Customs Cash Offices at the Wharf and Airport. When paying by debit card, no additional charges are incurred.

SHG

12 April 2023