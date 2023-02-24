Following request from the public, the Health Services Directorate will be trialing new visiting hours for the General Hospital. These will be in effect from Monday, 27 February 2023.

The new visiting hours will be:

11am – 12 noon

2pm – 5pm

6.30pm – 8pm

The new visiting hours are intended to provide more flexibility to visitors by providing more options for those attending hospital to visit family and friends. This recognises that people have different demands on their times, whether that be work, family or caring commitments. By providing a wider range of visiting times there will be more options for visitors to attend the Hospital throughout the day.

SHG

24 February 2023