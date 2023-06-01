Monthly Testing Of Public Warning System – Tuesday 06 June

Please be advised that the monthly scheduled testing of the public warning system will take place on Tuesday 06 June between 12:00 and 12:30.

The public warning system is tested on the first Tuesday of each month. The testing tone is the dinner music from the RMS St Helena, and lasts for approximately 11 seconds.

The test is conducted on all three broadcast units in Jamestown and Rupert’s, and is done to ensure that the various components of the system are functioning correctly.

Further guidance on the emergency warning broadcast system, including what different sounds mean and the action you should take when you hear these, will be issued in due course.