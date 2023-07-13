TUESDAY, 18 July 2023

The fourth meeting of Minister’s Question Time will take place on Tuesday 18 July 2023, at 10:00 in the Council Chamber. The meeting is open to members of the public and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1.

The topic for this meeting is ‘Education’.

A copy of the Order Paper will be published on the SHG Website after 09:00 on Tuesday morning, at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

SHG

13 July 2023