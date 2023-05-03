Informal Legislative Council meeting notice

The public is hereby notified that in accordance with the Legislative Council’s Standing Orders, specifically Order 9 Rule 6(a), an informal meeting will be convened. The meeting will be for Elected Members to consult and vote on submissions of expressions of interest for consideration as a Member of the Panel of Investigators.

The Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Elected Members will meet on Friday 12 May 2023 in the Councillors Office at 9.30 am.

This is a meeting notification only and the meeting will not be open to members of the public.