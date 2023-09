HM Customs will be closed for business on Tuesday, 3 October 2023. This closure is to allow staff to participate in the Cyber Security Training.

Normal operations will resume on Wednesday, 4 October 2023 at 09:00.

Any inconvenience caused is regretted and HM Customs thanks the public for their support and cooperation.

SHG

29 September 2023

http://www.sainthelena.gov.sh