Fishing on Maundy Thursday

With Maundy Thursday just around the corner, many people will no doubt be preparing to spend this time fishing at various locations around the Island.

The Sea Rescue Service encourages the community to stay safe during this traditional period and to take some basic precautions to help to do so.

If planning a fishing trip, inform family members and friends of your intended location and expected time of return. If you are likely to be late returning home then please let you friends and family know as soon as possible. Similarly, if you are concerned about someone that has not checked in or returned as planned, then please get in touch with the emergency services.

Please do not fish alone. Fishing alone places you in greater danger if you find yourself in an unexpected situation and reduces your chances of being able to alert others that you need help.

When going fishing, you should also consider taking the following items with you:

VHF Radio, mobile phone or other means of communication

Life Jacket or buoyancy aid

Any prescription medication you might need

Adequate food and water

Suitable clothing for the weather conditions, and if possible some sort of Hi-Vis

First Aid Kit

Adequate lighting

Sea Rescue Service team will be patrolling the various fishing areas throughout the night. If any assistance is required, you can call for help by dialing 999 or on VHF Channel 16, which will be monitored at all times by the Emergency Services Call Centre (call sign – St Helena Radio). Failing that, the Sea Rescue Service can be signaled when passing, by flashing or waving a light at the patrolling vessel.

For your information the tides over Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are as follows:

Maundy Thursday High tide: 2.50 AM – 0.89m above chart datum Low tide: 8.57 AM – 0.05m above chart datum High tide: 3.14 PM – 0.95m above chart datum Low tide: 9.23 PM – 0.09m above chart datum Good Friday High tide: 3.21 AM – 0.90m above chart datum Low tide: 9.30 AM – 0.04m above chart datum High tide: 3.45 PM – 0.94m above chart datum Low tide: 8.57 PM – 0.07m above chart datum

The Sea Rescue Service team wishes everyone a safe and happy Easter.

SHG

21 March 2023