Fishing on Maundy Thursday

With Maundy Thursday just around the corner, many people will no doubt be preparing to spend this time fishing at various locations around the Island. The Marine Enforcement Section therefore reminds all fishers that when enjoying fishing activities, fishing regulations must be adhered to and all licence conditions complied with.

If you are a boat owner, that means you must ensure that you:

Have a fishing Licence and / or a valid Licence

Complete Fishing Log Returns at the end of the fishing trip

Ensure that any fish caught is in line with Minimum Size Restrictions and that the fish is not a protected species

Should you have any queries please do not hesitate to contact the Marine Enforcement Section by telephone on 25947 or by email through kelly.jonas@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively, please feel free to drop in during normal working at the Port Control Office, The Wharf, Jamestown.

We wish everyone a happy, safe and successful fishing trip over the Easter weekend.

SHG

29 March 2023