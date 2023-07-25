ENRP ASSET LICENCES – REMINDER

ENRP advises tenants that licences for their agriculture assets for the period 2023-2024 will be available for signing from Monday 10 July to Monday 31 July 2023.

No licences will be sent out, therefore all tenants must visit the ANRD Office at Scotland to sign their licence. This can be done during any weekday between 9am to 3.30pm.

For further information, please contact the Farmers Support staff by telephone on 24724 or by email through martina-leo@sainthelena.gov.sh or frederick.green@sainthelena.gov.sh.

25 July 2023