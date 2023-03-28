Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio Office Closure

The Education Learning Centre, St Helena Community College, and Career Access St Helena would like to advise that their offices will be closed from 1pm to 4pm on Friday, 31 March 2023. Normal business will resume on Monday, 3 April 2023.

The Public Library will also be closed from 1pm on Friday, 31 March 2023, before reopening at 4pm.

The Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio thank the public for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

SHG

28 March 2023