13 April 2023
The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at various locations between Friday 14 April and Friday 28 April 2023.
To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:
- Be aged 50 years or older
- Have not received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months
Details of the clinks, including locations and times, are listed below:
|Date
|Time
|Location
|14/04/2023
|11:00 – 15:00
|Jamestown Community Centre
|17/04/2023
|09:30 – 13:00
|Levelwood Clinic
|18/04/2023
|09:30 – 13:00
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|19/04/2023
|09:30 – 14:00
|Community Care Centre (CCC)
|20/04/2023
|09:30 – 14:00
|Jamestown Community Centre
|21/04/2023
|09:30 – 14:00
|Harford Community Centre
|26/04/2023
|09:30 – 11:30
|Sandy Community Centre
|26/04/2023
|13:00 – 15:00
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|27/04/2023
|09:30 – 14:00
|Jamestown Community Centre
|28/04/2023
|09:30 – 14:00
|Community Care Centre (CCC)
You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.
Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.
Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.
SHG
29 March 2023