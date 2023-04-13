The Health Services Directorate would like to inform the public that COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at various locations between Friday 14 April and Friday 28 April 2023.

To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:

Be aged 50 years or older

Have not received a Covid-19 vaccination within the past three months

Details of the clinks, including locations and times, are listed below:

Date Time Location 14/04/2023 11:00 – 15:00 Jamestown Community Centre 17/04/2023 09:30 – 13:00 Levelwood Clinic 18/04/2023 09:30 – 13:00 Kingshurst Community Centre 19/04/2023 09:30 – 14:00 Community Care Centre (CCC) 20/04/2023 09:30 – 14:00 Jamestown Community Centre 21/04/2023 09:30 – 14:00 Harford Community Centre 26/04/2023 09:30 – 11:30 Sandy Community Centre 26/04/2023 13:00 – 15:00 Blue Hill Community Centre 27/04/2023 09:30 – 14:00 Jamestown Community Centre 28/04/2023 09:30 – 14:00 Community Care Centre (CCC)

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination card for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your card you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination card are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

29 March 2023

www.sainthelena.gov.sh