COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held during the month of September 2023, beginning later this week. Following widespread vaccination and the emergence of new variants, COVID-19 is now able to be treated as one of many upper respiratory viral infections that we find circulating on-Island. However, and as with the flu, the Health Directorate are offering these vaccines as an additional precautionary measure to help manage infections.

To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:

Be aged 18 years and over

Have not received a COVID-19 vaccination within the past three months

Details of the clinics, including locations and times, are listed below:

Date Time Location 22nd September 2023 10am – 12pm General Hospital 27th September 2023 3pm – 5pm Kingshurst Community Centre 28th September 2023 10am – 12pm Harford Community Centre 29th September 2023 10am – 12pm Community Care Centre (CCC)

Any persons who are housebound and are unable to attend the clinic are asked to contact Grace Richards on telephone number 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination cards for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your cards you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination cards are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.

SHG

18 September 2023

www.sainthelena.gov.sh