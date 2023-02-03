The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Elected Members’ constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet once again with your 12 Councillors and raise any issues you might have.

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live.

Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 13 February Guinea Grass Community Centre Wednesday,15 February St Mary’s Church, Briars Thursday, 16 February Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Monday, 20 February Sandy Bay Community Centre Tuesday, 21 February Kingshurst Community Centre Thursday, 23 February St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Monday, 27 February Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 1 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Monday, 6 March Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 8 March Blue Hill Community Centre

SHG

3 February 2023