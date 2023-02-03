3 February 2023
The public are invited to note the following dates and times for Elected Members’ constituency meetings.
These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet once again with your 12 Councillors and raise any issues you might have.
You are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district that you live.
Constituency meetings will start at 7.30pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 13 February
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Wednesday,15 February
|St Mary’s Church, Briars
|Thursday, 16 February
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
|Monday, 20 February
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Tuesday, 21 February
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Thursday, 23 February
|St Michael’s Church, Ruperts
|Monday, 27 February
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 1 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Monday, 6 March
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Wednesday, 8 March
|Blue Hill Community Centre
SHG
3 February 2023