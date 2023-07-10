Arrival of the Maria Da Paz

The Maria Da Paz is scheduled to arrive at St Helena on Monday 10 July 2023 at 20:00, before docking alongside Rupert’s Jetty at 06:30 on Tuesday 11July where cargo operations will commence.

Jamestown Wharf and the whole of Lower Rupert’s, including the beach area, will be closed to the public from 06:00 on Tuesday 10July until cargo operations have completed. Access to these areas will be strictly prohibited and limited only to those who have made prior arrangements and given authorization by Port Control.

Boat owners and operators are advised that mooring on the ‘span’ mooring rope near the landing steps at the Jamestown Wharf is prohibited for the duration of cargo operations.

The public are thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

10 July 2023