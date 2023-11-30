Who To Contact For Non-Emergency Medical Issues

The Health and Social Care (H&SC) Portfolio encourage the public to familiarise themselves with the most appropriate way to contact a medical professional for non-emergency medical issues.

Recently there has been a number of instances where members of the public have contacted staff at home, stopped them in the street, or sent confidential medical information via email to staff to ask them for advice. This is not appropriate, can have an impact on staff, and may result in people receiving incorrect advice or jeopardise the confidentiality of their medical information.

If you wish to make a booking for an appointment to see a GP, book a follow up appointment, or book an appointment with one of the specialist clinics (including the dietician and gynaecology), please contact the appointment line by telephone on 22321.

For out of hours advice or for non-urgent cases, please contact the main General Enquiries line at any time on 22500.

The Community Mental Health Team is based at St John’s Villa, Jamestown Hospital and can be contacted by telephone on 22593 between 8.30am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. There is also an on call system for urgent mental health cases out of hours. For this, please contact the General Hospital on 22500.

Community Nurses can arrange home visits for various reasons for patients (dressings, blood tests etc.). Some examples of people who are eligible are patients who are unable to leave their home, are disabled or are receiving palliative care. All requests for home visits are assessed by the team, who can be contacted by telephone on 25189.

Both routine dental appointments and out of hours dental emergencies should telephone 22500.

The public are reminded to call 999 in the case of medical emergencies.

In order to ensure that patients receive the highest quality care possible, everyone is encouraged to follow the contact procedures detailed above.

#StHelena #Health #KnowWhoToCall