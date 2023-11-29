Virtual Workshop For New Prison Proposals

St Helena Government (SHG) launched an open procurement exercise for the “design and build” of a New Prison on 2 October 2023 via SHG’s e-procurement portal, In-tend. The closing date for tenders is 22 December 2023.

The Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) team has invited potential bidders, via the In-tend portal, to a virtual workshop to discuss this proposal and offer an opportunity for a question and answer session regarding this project.

The virtual workshop will be held via a Microsoft Teams link on Thursday 7 December 2023 at 14:00 GMT. It is scheduled to last for one hour.

The new prison build is going to be a significant project, and will provide opportunities for collaboration between local and international firms.

The EDIP team therefore invites local firms who may be interested in engaging with participating international firms to attend the workshop. This can be done in person at the Essex House conference room or through the virtual meeting link.

For further information please contact Alfreda Yon or Richard Wotton at Essex House by telephone on 22270.

#StHelena #NewPrison #EDIP www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/ www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt