Update on Works at Ruperts Cargo Handling Port Facility

Works are progressing well on construction of the Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity (PCB) Main Container Yard, alongside the erection of the two new steel framed buildings in Lower Rupert’s.

These works are essential elements in realising the move of the Island’s operational port facilities to Rupert’s which, once complete, will significantly reduce costs associated with port and cargo operations. This is a key objective identified in SHG Strategy and Vision 2022-2025, with the works being funded and managed through the Economic Development Infrastructure Programme (EDIP).

Isaacs Contractors have now completed approximately 15% of the PCB Main Container Yard concrete slabs (see photos).

The erection of the steel frame for the new PCB building is currently approximately 75% complete (see photos). The contractor has also completed construction of the new Container Freight Station (CFS) building foundations, with erection of the steel frame about to commence.

The PCB Yard will be used for the lay down and processing of freight containers for the Island’s merchants. The CFS Yard will be used for the lay down and processing of freight forwarding agents’ containers. Following the opening of Rupert’s Port, members of the public will collect their goods from the public counter at the CFS building, rather than from the Jamestown wharf as at present.

To find out more information about the projects underway at Rupert’s, or any other EDIP project planned or currently underway in St Helena, members of the public are encouraged to attend the quarterly EDIP information meetings. Dates and times for the upcoming information meetings will be published shortly.

SHG

16 February 2023