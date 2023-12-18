Surgeries To Discuss Draft Policies Postponed

A period of public consultation on two draft policies, namely Climate Change Policy and Waste Management Policy has begun. Views and input is requested between now and 16:00 on Friday 19 January 2024.

The public were invited to open surgeries to discuss the draft Climate Change Policy and the Waste Management Policy. These meetings have been cancelled and will now be held at alternative venues with disabled accessibility in the New Year.

The Environmental Risk Management Section apologises for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the public in advance for their understanding.

Copies of the draft Climate Change Policy 2023 and Waste Management Policy are available under the Public Consultations section of the Publications page on the SHG website www.sainthelena.gov.sh/publications.

A copy of each policy can be emailed following request to Environmental Officer Risk Management Terri Clingham via terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh, to whom comments on the policies should also be sent. A few hardcopies will be made available and can be obtained at the Public Library and Customer Service Centre in Jamestown as well as from the Reception at Environment, Natural Resources and Planning (ENRP) Offices, Scotland.

