Reduced Veterinary Services

The Environment, Natural Resources, and Planning Portfolio is experiencing a shortage of professional veterinary provision within their Veterinary and Livestock Section due to the absence of a Senior Veterinary Officer. As a result, the section’s services to veterinary clients will be temporarily reduced until a new Senior Veterinary Officer is in post.

Our focus is currently on continuing the routine services that the local paravets provide. As a result, the following services will be affected with immediate effect:

Neutering of domestic animals.

Major operations for farm and domestic animals.

Provision of diagnosis of ailments in both farm and domestic animals.

Artificial Insemination.

New applications for imports and exports of animals from Europe, South Africa or the Rest of the World (excluding Ascension Island).

Due to the absence of a Senior Veterinary Officer, affected services will not be routinely offered at this time. An emergency veterinary service is however still available, delivered by a Veterinary Surgeon. Requests for this service should be made through contacting the Veterinary and Livestock Section team. During the normal working day they can be reached by telephone on 24724, or after-normal-work hours through the on-call staff member by contacting telephone number 26162.

All queries and feedback regarding veterinary services can be directed to the Veterinary Services Officer, Ken Henry or Agriculture Development Officer, Andrea Timm via ken.henry@sainthelena.gov.sh or andy.timmm@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 24724.

We apologise and thank you in advance for your patience and understanding during this period.

