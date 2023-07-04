R2 Project: Rehabilitation of Side Path Road and Field Road Update

Side Path

In December 2022 Side Path reopened to vehicular traffic following significant rehabilitation works. Since this time further minor works have been ongoing. SHG is pleased to confirm that of these, works to The Brow drainage, designed to protect Napoleon Street, have now been completed. Sealing of construction joints remains ongoing and will be completed as the weather permits.

The remaining length of concrete road pavement at the top of Side Path will be constructed at the same time as wider Side Path/Field Road junction improvements, under the Field Road rehabilitation elements of the R2 Project.

Field Road

The tender evaluation process for the Field Road elements of the R2 Project is now completed and a preferred contractor has been identified. SHG anticipates signing a construction contract in July, with construction commencing soon after.

Once construction commences, Field Road will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic, including emergency vehicles, until the works are completed. The detailed construction programme will be part of the contractual negotiations with the preferred contractor, but SHG anticipates a total construction period of approximately nine months.

A further notice will be issued once the Field Road closure date can be confirmed.





SHG

04 July 2023





