R2 Project: Rehabilitation of Field Road – Update

SHG is pleased to announce that the re-measurement contract for the rehabilitation of Field Road has now been signed for the sum of £1,974,938.43. The successful contractor is Isaac’s Contractors Ltd.

The approval to close Field Road for the construction works is currently being finalised with the Highways Authority. SHG is anticipating that Field Road will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic, including emergency vehicles, from Monday, 11 September 2023, until the works are completed in approximately nine months’ time.

A further update will be issued once approval to close Field Road has been received from the Highways Authority.

SHG

30 August 2023