New Dates And Venues Set For Draft Policy Consultations

Further to the press release advising cancellation of the planned open surgeries for Climate Change and Waste Management Policies Public Consultation, these open surgeries will now take place as follows:

A combined consultation on the Draft Climate Change Policy (Three Year Review) and Draft Waste Management Policy (Three Year Review) will be held in the Environmental Risk Management Office, ENRP, Scotland, from 09:00 to 12:00 on Wednesday 3 January 2024.

Consultation on the Draft Waste Management Policy (Three Year Review) will be held at Horse Point Landfill Site (HPLS) from 09:30 to 11:30 on Thursday 4 January 2024. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to also see the Materials Recycling Facility and gain an overview of landfill management.

Consultation on the Draft Climate Change Policy (Three Year Review) will be held at the Meteorological (Met) Office, Bottom Woods from 09:00 to 11:30 on Thursday 4 January 2024. Members of the public from all districts are encouraged to attend, where they will be able to find out why meteorological data is critical towards determining climate change and see a weather balloon launched at approximately 11:15.

The consultations have been designed to facilitate convenience for the public to engage with both policies on the same day, with venues on 4 January being in close proximity to each other in order to see both HPLS and Met operations during the consultation times.

To receive a copy of either draft policy please contact Terri Clingham, Environmental Risk Management Officer, by telephone on 24724 or via email through terri.clingham@sainthelena.gov.sh, to whom comments on either policy should be sent by Friday 19 January 2024.

