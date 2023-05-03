Minister Scipio Appointed Deputy Chief Minister

Chief Minister Julie Thomas departed the Island on Saturday 29 April 2023 to travel to the UK. Whilst there she will represent St Helena at the Coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort and attend the Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) of Overseas Territories.

In accordance with section 37F (6) of the Constitution, Minister for Environment, Natural Resources and Planning, Christine Scipio, has been appointed Deputy Chief Minister. During this time, Minister Scipio has been granted the authority to act in the capacity of the Chief Minister to discharge the functions and responsibilities of the office of Chief Minister, as well as the Chief Minister’s Portfolio duties.

The Chief Minister is due to arrive back at St Helena on Saturday 20 May 2023.

