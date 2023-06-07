HM Prison Long Service And Good Conduct Awards

On Thursday 25 May 2023, HM Prison Service held a ceremony to celebrate long service and good conduct ceremony for members of their staff. The evening event took place at Plantation House in the presence of Governor Phillips, Minister Brooks, colleagues, family and friends.

It was a special opportunity for management to publically recognise and thank prison staff for their hard work and commitment and highlight the fact that it takes courage, strength and resilience to be a Prison Officer. This is particularly so with a service with more prisoners in their care than has previously been the case, whilst also operating in an old building and with a number of staff vacancies across the service.

Four medals for Long Service and Good Conduct were awarded to:

Deputy Superintendent Linda Fuller, for 30 years of service

Senior Officer Tania Augustus, for 19 years of service

Prison Officers Winston Henry and Michel Coleman, for 18 years of service

Jay Kendall, Superintendent of Prisons, commented:

”People don’t tend to remain with the same company or employer for too long these days but we have a different story to tell. Between the current in-post team of 16, we have a combined total of 210 years of experience and service. That tells me that there is really something quite special and unique about our prison service, the fulfilling and rewarding work we do to help change lives, prevent victims and reduce reoffending. I’m proud of you all and it was clear to see at the event last week that your family and friends are too.”

Photo

#StHelena #LongService #GoodConduct #Medals