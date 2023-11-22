Governor Phillips Hosts Garden Party to Celebrate the King’s Birthday

Last Saturday, His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE hosted the annual King’s Birthday Party (KBP). Approximately 270 guests were in attendance for the occasion, held in the gardens at the Governor’s residence, Plantation House. Guests included a broad cross-section of the community as well as state award recipients and elected officials. In addition to recognising the contribution of so many people to the well-being of the Island’s population, the KBP also celebrated the close relationship with the United Kingdom.

Governor Nigel Phillips commented:

“It was a delight to host the King’s Birthday Party. Islanders’ deep affection for His Majesty was abundantly evident on what was a joyful occasion. I am grateful to the members of the Legislature for their support in ensuring we were able to invite a broad cross-section of the community to the event. The KBP is fundamentally about recognising and celebrating contributions to the community. It is wonderful that on St Helena there are many who deserve recognition.”

