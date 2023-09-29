Children And Adult’s Safeguarding Board Opens Consultation For New Policy Templates

The Children and Adult’s Safeguarding Board would like to notify all registered charities that the consultation period for comment on new policy templates is now open. The proposed documents can be found on the SHG website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/st-helena-childrens-and-adults-safeguarding-board/. Hard copies can also be found at the Public Library in Jamestown.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the safeguarding of children and vulnerable adults, we have developed new policy templates that we believe will form a sound basis for all safeguarding policies across the charity sector. However, we understand that every charity is unique, and we want to ensure that our templates are tailored and achievable for all charities, regardless of their size and resources.

For this reason we have developed three different templates, each reflecting the Island’s key charity types. These are:

Charities that have regular or unsupervised contact with children or vulnerable adults Charities that have only incidental contact with children or vulnerable adults Religious or faith based charities

We therefore seek input from all registered charities on the policies. All views are encouraged, but we particularly seeks views in considering the following:

The policies in general and comments on their content

Whether implementing these are likely to be achievable for the charity, along with further information on this

Whether this is believed to be proportionate for the charity

We believe that our policies must reflect the realities of the sector and the unique challenges that different charities face. Therefore, your input and feedback are critical to ensuring that our policies are practical, proportionate and effective for safeguarding vulnerable individuals.

During this consultation period we will have an open session where parties are invited to attend and provide feedback or ask any additional questions. Further details on this session will be provided shortly.

All charities are asked to return their comments by 31 October 2023. Reponses can be submitted by email via shsafeguardingboard@shg.gov.sh. We will not be able to consider comments received after this time.

For more information, please contact the Chair of the Safeguarding Board, Tim McDermott, on shsafeguardingboard@shg.gov.sh.

The Safeguarding Board is committed to promoting and safeguarding the welfare of children and vulnerable adults. Led by experts in safeguarding, we work with a range of partners and organisations to ensure a coordinated and effective approach to safeguarding across St Helena

