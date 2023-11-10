Cape Town Flights To St Helena Confirmed To Return For Summer 2024-2025

St Helena Government (SHG) and Airlink are pleased to announce that flights to St Helena from Cape Town will be returning in 2024.

The re-introduction of Cape Town flights will begin in December 2024 and run until March 2025. These will take place alongside the weekly Johannesburg flights. The weekly Saturday flight will operate from Cape Town and the weekly Tuesday flight will operate from Johannesburg.

Additional weekly flights from Cape Town provide a number of benefits, such as enhancing the potential for dual-centre holidays by foreign visitors to South Africa and St Helena and offering different options for lengths of stay for travellers to the Island.

Following discussions between Airlink, SHG and Ascension Island Government (AIG), we are also pleased to announce the flight schedule for the next 18 months. This schedule details Airlink flights between St Helena and South Africa, and the monthly inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension, until April 2025.

Tickets for travel between South Africa and St Helena are available online, via the Airlink website at www.flyairlink.com and through all IATA travel agents.

For those passengers resident on St Helena, ticket bookings can be made via Solomon and Company (St Helena) Shipping and Travel Agency at the Malabar in Jamestown. Passengers can visit the Shipping and Travel Agency in person or contact them via email through travelagent@solomons.co.sh or by telephone on 22523.

Tickets for travel on the inter-island service between St Helena and Ascension are available through the AIG Travel Office. Passengers can contact the Travel Office via email flight.bookings@ascension.gov.acor by telephone on +247 67000 ext 1111.

The full schedule of flights for the period November 2023 to April 2025 can be seen below, or found on www.flyairlink.com 362 days prior to departure.

On the announcement, Minister for Treasury and Economic Development Mark Brooks, said:

“Since last November work has been underway to add both additional flights and an additional destination during the summer months next year. This enables the restoration of the Island’s traditional link to Cape Town, one which we had for so many years under the RMS St Helena.”

“Tourism is the largest contributor to the Island economy after UK aid, so having more options for travelers, as well as people on Island, is welcomed. I’d like to thank everyone involved in getting this over the line, and in particular Airlink for their continued partnership with the Island.”

Flight Schedule

