Budget Book 2023/24 Published

Following yesterday’s tabling of the Appropriation Bill 2023 in the Legislative Council and the delivery of the budget speech by Minister for Treasury, Infrastructure and Sustainable Development, Mark Brooks, the Budget Book 2023/24 has now been published online.

The Budget Book can be found at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SHG-Estimates-of-recurrent-and-capital-expenditure-and-revenue.pdf

The Budget Book, formally titled Estimates of Recurrent and Capital Expenditure and Revenue 2023/24, covers the government’s forecasted revenue and expenditure for the 2023/24 financial year.

It covers how much money the government expects to receive and how it intends to spend this. It also explains the assumptions and methodologies applied where the government has costed policy decisions.

Within it, you will find details about overall government finances as well as portfolio-specific finances.

