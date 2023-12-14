Appointment Of Sheriff For St Helena

On Wednesday 13 December 2023, Ethel Yon OBE was appointed as Sheriff of St Helena by Governor Nigel Phillips CBE with effect from 01 January 2024.

Mrs Yon took the prescribed Oaths before the HE Governor in the Governor’s Office at the Castle on Wednesday 13 December. Mrs Yon was previously appointed Sheriff, and her current appointment is effective until 31 December 2024.

The Sheriff of St Helena is nominally responsible for enforcing Court Orders, with this usually carried out by the Police Service on the Sheriff’s behalf. The Sheriff is also responsible for summoning jurors when a jury is required, either in the Supreme Court or for a Coroner’s Inquest. Their most conspicuous public role, however, is the swearing in of Governors and Acting Governors.

