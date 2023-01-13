Annual Price Inflation Rate at 5.7%

Inflation has been measured to be 5.7% for the last 12 month period.

For the fourth quarter of 2022 the RPI has been measured at 114.5 (Chart 1). This is an increase of 0.5% from three months ago. It is also an increase of 5.7% from a year ago, when the RPI was 108.4. This means that when comparing prices in the fourth quarter of 2022 to the same time period in 2021, the annual inflation rate is 5.7%. This continues the general upward trend and is the highest inflation has been since the first quarter of 2017 (7.0%).

Chart 1. St Helena Retail Price Index Q4 2015 to Q4 2022 (Q1 2018=100)

The index uses 203 representative items to measure price changes in nine different categories of household spending; since a year ago, 83 items increased in price, 24 items decreased in price, and the price of 96 items remained unchanged.

Notable changes over the past year include price increases in representative items within the Transport category, especially petrol and diesel fuel, as well as average prices of Clothing, and Housing. On average, Food prices have increased by 4.6% since the same period last year, the highest annual increase since Quarter 1 2019.

The full Statistical Bulletin and a detailed data file can be found on the St Helena Government website at www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/the-economy/.

