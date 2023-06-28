St Helena Government

2023 Register Of Electors Published

28 June 2023

The 2023 Register of Electors has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2023.

The 2023 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available from the following locations:

  • Customer Service Centre, Jamestown
  • Public Library, Jamestown
  • ENRPP Offices, Scotland
  • The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown

