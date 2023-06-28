2023 Register Of Electors Published

28 June 2023
The 2023 Register of Electors has today been published in an Extraordinary Gazette. This Register is effective from 1 July 2023.
The 2023 Register of Electors is available on the SHG website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.
Alternatively, hard copies of the Register will be available from the following locations:
- Customer Service Centre, Jamestown
- Public Library, Jamestown
- ENRPP Offices, Scotland
- The Office of the Registration Officer, the Castle, Jamestown
