World Teachers Day 2023

World Teachers Day, also known as Teacher Appreciation Day, is celebrated annually on 5 October. This year’s theme is “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage”.

In honour of the day all teaching staff and the Inclusion Service team received a voucher entitling them to an additional day of annual leave during term time for the remainder of the school year.

Each school was also presented with a cake representing their respective school colours along with a ‘thank-you’ card. Pilling, Harford and St Paul’s Primary were also gifted a digital microscope kindly donated by the Cloud Forest Project.

Assistant Director Schools, Kerry Lawrence, commented:

“Teaching is so much more than imparting knowledge; teachers also inspire, nurture and develop curiosity. Today we recognise the dedication, passion and creativity of our teachers. Thank you for your unwavering support and guidance in developing our youth.”

Minister for Education, Julie Thomas, commented:“It was wonderful to have the privilege to recognise and celebrate our teachers and the role they play in shaping our community and our next generation. We thank you for your hard work and dedication to one of our Core Services. You are our heroes and I hope you all enjoyed your day.

5 October 2023