Weather Warning

Strong winds are forecast across the Island this weekend, with a risk of these bringing some disruption. Winds will be strongest tonight and Saturday morning. They will remain fairly strong Sunday but will ease considerably by Monday afternoon.

There is a risk of gusts over 50KT on high ground tonight and Saturday morning, especially on exposed south and eastern slopes. Extra care should be taken if out walking or hiking, and it would be advisable to secure any loose items which may blow away, such as wheelie bins. Motorists are also advised to look out for loose debris on roads.

There is also a risk of heavy rain early Saturday morning. With surfaces already damp from previous rain this week, there is a risk of minor surface water flooding in prone areas. A risk of slight isolated showers for the rest of Saturday, before showers become more frequent with a risk of heavy showers again on Sunday morning.

SHG

28 July 2023