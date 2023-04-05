Waste Management Services’ operations over Easter

The public are reminded that Waste Management Services will continue their operations as normal over the Easter weekend. All domestic and commercial waste collection services will remain unchanged.

Customers are asked to ensure their bins are ready for emptying by 6am on their collection day. This includes Good Friday and Easter Monday for those residents who ordinarily have their waste collected on Fridays and Mondays. Late placement of bins may result in bins not being emptied.

Waste Management Services ‘working in partnership with customers for a cleaner and greener St Helena’.

SHG

